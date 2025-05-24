The nation’s No. 1 college football recruit, Bryce Underwood, is no longer keeping things quiet off the field. Underwood, who has an NIL value of $2.9 million (per On3), stepped out in style for a luxury date on Friday night with girlfriend Day’iana, better known to her growing YouTube and Instagram following as Day’iana The Doll.
The five-star quarterback rocked an all-blue suit and dark shades, while Day’iana turned heads in a sheer, embellished dress with a thigh-high slit. The couple pulled up in what appeared to be a luxury car. Day’iana posted pictures from their time out. One post featured the caption:
“My date so handsome 😍.”
With over 28,500 followers on Instagram (@daythedolll), Day’iana is building her own brand online. The pair often show love on social media. Before Valentine’s Day, Day’iana shared a romantic setup, where Underwood commented:
"💕💕💕💕💕💕"
Underwood’s future on the field is elite-level locked. Off the field? He’s clearly winning there too.
Bryce Underwood, the crown jewel of Michigan
Despite an 8-5 finish and a bowl win over Alabama, the Wolverines spent the year dragging through the air, finishing 105th in pass success rate, 123rd in EPA per dropback, and 120th in yards per play.
First-year head coach Sherrone Moore knows that can’t happen again.
The plan to fix it starts with five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, the crown jewel of Michigan’s 2025 class and a player expected to bring real competence, and ideally, fireworks, to an offense that flatlined through most of last season.
However, Michigan already has a 2026 pledge from high four-star Brady Smigiel, and the staff has extended offers to top quarterback prospects in the 2027 and 2028 cycles.
If there’s a message here, it’s simple: Michigan is never letting the quarterback room get that bad again.
