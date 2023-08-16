2 FBS powerhouses emerge as new contenders for Stanford amid rumors of Pac-12 expansion: Reports

There's a lot of talk going around about the Pac-12 expansion and if the four remaining teams will be able to stay together. It could become a lot tougher, as some powerhouses seem interested in at least one of the four programs.

College football insider Jim Williams has reported that there are two conferences - B1G or ACC - that seem interested in one of the four programs, Stanford.

"Things to remember - The American is not getting rid of any teams. A PAC-4 - merger with either the American or Mountain is possible - but a long shot. Stanford to either the B1G or the ACC is still very in play. The preference of the PAC 4 is for now to rebuild if that is possible."

It makes sense that the Pac-12 wants to rebuild, as that makes things status quo for the conference. However, if they begin to continue getting picked off by other conferences, the Pac-12 expansion could be at severe risk.

Will there be Pac-12 expansion or will remaining teams get picked by other conferences?

Pac-12 expansion sounds nice, as the Conference of Champions would remain as much intact as possible. However, the idea that it could happen seems far fetched, as they have only four teams and no media rights deal beginning on Jul. 1, 2024.

Oliver Luck was hired by the conference in an attempt to save it from collapse. Fans believe they will be able to add, but conferences have already finalized their expansion for 2024.

Let's take the Big 12 as an example, as they have added four Pac-12 programs. Commissioner Brett Yormark spoke about their future of continuous expansion and how they're done for the time being.

"Right now we're done. We had a vision. We had a strategy, and, effectively, we've been able to execute it. Initially, I wasn't sure if we'd go to 14 or 16. I think 16 was kind of a dream scenario, candidly.

"So from our perspective, our focus now is to integrate the four incoming schools as quickly as we can. Get them comfortable. We feel really good about our future and what our membership composition looks like when you look at it in terms of where we were and where we are and where we're going."

The reason there could still be a Pac-12 expansion is the fact that the remaining Power Five teams are done with their moves. However, it's more likely they either get picked off or merge with a program than remain as a top conference.