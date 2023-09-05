2 Pac-12 teams edge closer to MWC as Stanford and Cal find new landing spots in ACC for upcoming season: Reports

The remaining two Pac-12 teams - Oregon State and Washington State - could be joining the Mountain West Conference.

This summer has seen the bulk of the Pac-12 leave for different conferences, leaving only Oregon State and Washington State remain with the conference. Both schools have been vocal in their loyalty to the conference.

However, commissioner George Kliavkoff has yet to add any new schools, so OSU and WSU could be leaving the Pac-12. According to CFB insider Jason Scheer, Oregon State and Washington State are close to joining the MWC.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

"Momentum increasing for Oregon State and Washington State joining the Mountain West sooner than later."

On paper, OSU and WSU joining the MWC always made the most sense, as it was reported that the MWC was interested in the schools.

There was also talk of the MWC merging with the Pac-12, but after Stanford and Cal were voted into the Atlantic Coast Conference, the MWC will now just add Oregon State and Washington State in a realignment.

Is the Pac-12 officially done?

The hope for the Pac-12 was to remain a conference and add schools from the MWC and American Athletic Conference. However, with Stanford and Cal going to the ACC, and OSU and WSU likely going to the MWC, the Pac-12 does likely seem done as a conference.

The news is disappointing for the Pac-12 and its fans, as the conference was one of the best in college football for years. The development comes just a month after the conference released a statement that they would survive and would do its best for its future:

"Today's news is incredibly disappointing for our student-athletes, fans, alumni and staff of the Pac-12 who cherish the over 100-year history, tradition and rivalries of the Conference of Champions.

"We remain focused on securing the best possible future for each of our member universities."

Mountain West pitching to OSU and WSU

The MWC has been adamant in trying to land Oregon State and Washington State, as MWC commissioner Gloria Nevarez made pitches to OSU and WSU in August.

OSU and WSU did have a chance of leaving the Pac-12 to join the AAC, but the American came out and said that they wouldn't be adding any schools. With that, it likely means that the MWC is the only option for OSU and WSU, as both schools are working together in hopes of staying in the same conference.

Poll : Do you think OSU and WSU will join the MWC? Yes No 0 votes