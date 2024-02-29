2012 Heisman winner Johnny Manziel drops verdict on why $70 million worth Nick Saban left Alabama - “NIL changed everything”

Johnny Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, said that the emergence of the Name, Image and Likeness era played a significant role in Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's retirement decision last month.

When Saban resigned from the Crimson Tide after 17 seasons, he cited his age (72) and the desire to spend more time with his family as the reason for stepping down in his official statement. However, in a recent appearance on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Manziel shared a different perspective.

"I think NIL has changed everything for what he's known," Manziel said. "It's not the firm handshake anymore. It's a very wishy-washy world, and I don't think Saban wants to deal with that anymore."

Manziel's comments sparked debate, especially considering Saban's firm rebuttal to the notion that NIL influenced his decision.

"Don't make it about that," Saban told ESPN in January. "We've been in this era for three years now, and we've adapted to it and won in this era, too."

Saban won 201 games at Alabama. This feat puts him in second place for the most wins at a single school in Southeastern Conference history, tied with Vince Dooley of Georgia.

The only coach who has won more games in the SEC than Saban is Bear Bryant, who won 232 over 25 seasons with Alabama.

According to PinkVilla, Nick Saban signed a highly profitable eight-year deal with the Alabama Crimson Tide in June 2021 before he retired, which totaled an astonishing $70 million.

Johnny Manziel wants to play for Deion Sanders in today’s era

Former quarterback Johnny Manziel had high praise for Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

Manziel's response was clear when he was asked by host Shannon Sharpe, "Would you be interested in playing for Coach Prime?"

"We've had a great relationship for years," Manziel said. "And I think looking back on our relationship now, he knew something special in me to the point where he would interject in my life at times or send me a message or, like, really show love that he didn't have to do.

"If I was a college kid looking now, I would say Texas A&M is the best school in the country. That's a given. But No. 2, I would play for a man, for a guy who's a leader of men, for a guy who carries himself the way that Prime does. And without a doubt, I would sign my life."

Further emphasizing his respect for Sanders, Johnny Manziel added:

"Look at it from a different perspective. If I was a father and my son was looking to go to play for a coach, I would absolutely ... without a doubt, unequivocally, send them to Coach Prime."

Deion Sanders' charisma and leadership style are clearly resonating with players and fans alike.

