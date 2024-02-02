2024 Alabama coaching staff and returning players: Updates on Crimson Tide's new assistant coaches and transfers

The Alabama Crimson Tide will look much different in 2024.

After winning the 2023 SEC championship against Georgia, Alabama went down in the College Football Playoff semifinal to the Michigan Wolverines 27-20 in overtime in the Rose Bowl. At the end of the season, longtime coach Nick Saban announced his retirement in a move that shocked many in and around the program.

After Saban retired, the Crimson Tide hired Kalen DeBoer, bringing in some new assistant coaches. The coaching-related events in Tuscaloosa also led to several players heading into the transfer portal.

Here are the coaches and players expected to represent the school in the 2024 season.

Alabama coaching staff 2024

Head coach: Kalen DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer was hired as the new head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, as he left the Washington Huskies for this job.

Last year, DeBoer led the Huskies to a Pac-12 title and a national championship appearance, ending the season 14-1.

Offensive coordinator: Ryan Grubb

DeBoer brought his offensive coordinator from Washington with him, as Ryan Grubb will be Alabama Crimson Tide OC in 2024.

Defensive coordinator: Kane Wommack

Kane Wommack was the head coach of South Alabama but left that job to take the defensive coordinator position with the Crimson Tide.

Wide Receivers coach: JaMarcus Shephard

JaMarcus Shephard follows DeBoer from Washington and will be Alabama's wide receiver coach.

Defensive Line: Freddie Roach

Freddie Roach remains in Alabama as the defensive line coach.

Running Backs: Robert Gillespie

Robert Gillespie stays with the Crimson Tide as the running backs coach.

New recruits in Alabama football 2024

The Alabama Crimson Tide weren't too active in the transfer portal but did bring in some key players, including:

Germie Bernard, WR

Parker Brailsford, OL

Austin Mack, QB

Naquil Bertrand, OT

Domani Jackson, CB

LT Overton, DL

Along with landing some players in the transfer portal, Alabama also brings in several top high school recruits. Among the high-profile names is five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams, who decided to remain with Alabama after entering the transfer portal following Nick Saban's retirement.

Here are the new faces fans will see in Tuscaloosa in 2024:

Ryan Williams, WR

Jaylen Mbawke, CB

Zay Mincey, CB

Zabian Brown, CB

Caleb Odom, TE

Casey Poe, OL

Jeremiah Beaman, DL

Peyton Woodyard, S

Jayshawn Ross, EDGE

Daniel Hill, RB

Sterling Dixon, LB

Top returning players in Alabama football 2024

Jalen Milroe will be back at quarterback

The Alabama Crimson Tide will lose several players to the NFL draft, but the program has retained some key players for the 2024 season.

The biggest returning player is Jalen Milroe, who is projected to be the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback once again in 2024.

Here are the returning Bama players who will plow the gridiron this year:

Jalen Milroe, QB

CJ Dippre, TE

Kobe Prentice, WR

Jalen Hale, WR

Kendrick Law, WR

Jam Miller, RB

Tyler Booker, OG

Elijah Pritchett, OT

Jaeden Roberts, OG

Jaheim Oatis, DL

Tim Keenan III, DL

Malachi Moore, DB

DeVonta Smith, DB

Tony Mitchell, DB