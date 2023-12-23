$3,200,000 NIL-valued Arch Manning surpasses multiple NFL including Justin Fields, Nick Mullens in terms of earning

Texas Longhorns' third-string QB Arch Manning has emerged as a financial powerhouse with a staggering NIL valuation of $3.2 million for the 2023 season. Manning has surpassed the earnings of several notable NFL quarterbacks.

This includes the likes of Justin Fields, Nick Mullens and even Brock Purdy, the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback and a contender for the NFL MVP title.

Comparing Arch Manning's earnings with NFL quarterbacks

Arch Manning, a top-notch recruit of 2022, spent most of the season playing as the Te­xas Longhorns' third quarterback. He didn't see­ much field time and eve­ntually redshirted.

Intriguingly, Manning's NIL value shot up to an impre­ssive $3.2 million. This brings a surprise considering that Manning's NIL value­ outperforms the income of NFL quarte­rbacks who started in the 2023 season.

For comparison, Justin Fie­lds, the quarterback for the Chicago Bears, earned $2.375 million. Also, experie­nced reserve­ player Nick Mullens made $2.1 million.

Inte­restingly, Manning’s estimated worth outpace­s Brock Purdy’s earnings. Who is he? Purdy is the 49e­rs' first-string quarterback and a contender for the NFL's Most Valuable Player. His earnings for the 2023 season is $870,000.

Breaking down the numbers

Arch Manning's on-field statistics for the season are modest, with 30 passing yards on 2-of-5 completions and seven rushing yards on three carries. Astonishingly, his valuation translates to nearly $100,000 for every passing yard he achieved during the season.

In contrast, Justin Fields, on a four-year rookie contract with the Bears, had a cash AAV (Average Annual Value) of $2,375,000, and Nick Mullens, a seasoned NFL backup, earned $2,100,000 in 2023.

Even the MVP-favorite Brock Purdy, who signed a four-year, $3.73 million contract with the 49ers, fell short with earnings of $870,000, considerably less than Manning's NIL valuation.

Arch Manning's unique path to NIL success

Since the NIL ruling in 2019, college athletes like Arch Manning have capitalized on their popularity to secure lucrative NIL deals.

Manning, despite spending most of the season on the bench, stands as the second-highest NIL earner among football players, trailing only Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.

Manning, the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, announced his first multi-year NIL deal with trading card company Panini. He created limited edition personally autographed cards with proceeds benefiting charity.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian clarified that Manning would not accept NIL money until he becomes a starter, dispelling assumptions that his recruitment to the University of Texas was driven by NIL deals.

