3 North Carolina football players charged in high-speed crash that killed student in Chapel Hill: Reports

Three North Carolina football players are reportedly among the 10 people charged in a car crash that killed a student in Chapel Hill. ABC 11's Josh Chapin reported that the prosecutors have filed charges in the death of 20-year-old student Molly Rotunda, who was killed in a vehicle that was going 124 miles per hour at the time of the crash on Jan. 21.

The three North Carolina Tar Heels players charged are Zachary Rice, Malaki Hamrick and Travis Shaw. Shaw reportedly purchased three bottles of tequila despite being 19 and had an outstanding order for arrest for not appearing in court, according to court documents.

Rice was charged with driving while consuming alcohol underage. He was allegedly speeding in a vehicle behind the car that Rotunda was a passenger in.

Hamrick was charged with underage consumption and possession of alcohol. As of this writing, the University of North Carolina or the football program has not commented on the charges.

Sportskeeda would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to Molly Rotunda's friends and family.

What will happen to the three North Carolina football players involved in this situation?

While the three North Carolina football players have been charged a month after the incident, it is still too early to see what happens next. There is the potential that they will be thrown off the team, which is likely if jail time is associated with any of the charges. However, it is important to note that no one has been arrested.

When News & Observer reporter Richard Stradling asked about any team discipline for the three football players, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham gave a short but precise answer.

"We will not address it publicly, but we will take action," Cunningham said.

It will be intriguing to see reports come out of spring football if any of these three players show up if they are not incarcerated.

