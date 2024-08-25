3 times FSU QB DJ Uiagalelei and fiancée Ava Pritchard shared love-filled snaps on Instagram

The Florida State QB, DJ Uiagalelei, played the first game of the 2024 season against Georgia Tech on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland.

To support him in his debut matchup for the Seminoles, Uiagalelei's fiancée, Ava Pritchard, cheered for him from the sidelines. She also shared a series of romantic pictures before the game via Instagram.

Ava Pritchard was part of the Clemson Tigers' volleyball squad from 2018 to 2021 and was the team captain in 2021. In her final season with the team, she wrapped up her collegiate career with 180 points, 130 kills, and 18 digs.

The couple often shares romantic and love-filled snaps of each other on Instagram. Let's take a look at the three best moments between the FSU QB and the former Clemson volleyball player on social media.

#1 When DJ Uiagalelei and Ava Pritchard made their relationship official on IG

DJ and Ava have been dating each other for almost four years now. The two made their relationship official on Instagram on November 30, 2020. Ava and DJ posed for a selfie in the picture she posted.

Ava wrote:

"been about you ♥️"

#2 DJ penned a special message for Ava

DJ Uiagalelei celebrated Ava's 21st birthday on May 3 with a special message. The QB was seen holding hands with his fiancée, who wore a greyish-beige cutout dress. The caption of the post was:

"Happy 21st birthday to my love 🥳 Everyday is a celebration with you and I couldn’t imagine a better person to be with Love you always 💙"

#3 Engagement surprise

The former Clemson Tigers quarterback took a big step in his personal life when he got down on one knee to propose to his longtime girlfriend. DJ Uiagalelei shared a series of images from the proposal in Hawaii.

The area was decorated with white petals of flowers and several candles that were lit. He gifted Ava an elegant radiant-cut solitaire diamond engagement ring on a thin gold band.

“It was always You 💍 ” was the caption of the post.

