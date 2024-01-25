30YO ex-soldier Eric Goins joins Notre Dame football as their new kicker

Eric Goins, a seasoned Army veteran, is set to make his mark on the gridiron as Notre Dame's newest kicker. After graduating high school in 2012 and college in 2015, Goins spent seven years in the United States Army.

Now, pursuing an MBA at Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business, the 30-year-old has seized the opportunity to return to college football.

This surprise comeback comes more than eight years after what he thought would be his last game. In his Notre Dame military veterans club profile, he explained his decision to join the program.

“As I felt I was approaching the time to conclude my military service, I wanted to become a more well-rounded and skilled leader for whatever my next calling will be,” Goins said.

Goins embarked on his military journey in 2016 as a Second Lieutenant after graduating from The Citadel.

Rising through the ranks to become a captain, he served as a Signal Corps officer, gaining experiences that included leadership in combat advisory training units.

Eric Goins's stint at Citadel

Starting from 2012 through 2015, Eric Goins kicked off his stint in football with The Citadel. He started as a punter and kickoff expert before taking on the placekicker role.

A towering figure from Virginia standing at 6-foot-2, Goins made an everlasting impact on The Citadel's football legacy.

He has the third-most field goals made in his career and ranks sixth in overall kicking points. Eric's career was highlighted by his outstanding performance in the 2015 season.

He nailed a critical 48-yard field goal in a match against South Carolina, and a match-winning goal against Coastal Carolina, granting him the title of Second-Team All-Southe­rn Conference and a nomination for the esteemed Fred Mitchell Award.

Notably, Goins also clinched The Citadel's first road playoff win in program history with a 42-yard game-winner against Coastal Carolina:

"I played what was supposed to be my last college football game... This school vacated all their wins from that year, including this playoff game, which made a tough loss even more bitter," Goins said in an letter

A Soldier's Perspective: Goals beyond the gridiron

Eric Goins shared the profound impact his military service had on shaping his perspective on life.

From the challenges of Ranger School to witnessing wounded Ukrainian soldiers, he emphasized the importance of a higher purpose beyond individual success in sports or other professional endeavors.

"I saw wounded Ukrainian Soldiers being offloaded from ambulances, who were freshly bandaged with amputated arms and legs," he said. "The solemn determined look on their faces is something I will never forget."

Having experienced both the highs and lows of military service, Eric Goins aims to impart valuable life lessons to his Notre Dame teammates:

"Success in football [or your job] cannot be the ultimate objective of your life. Your playing career and working career will end. There must be a higher purpose in your life than playing a sport or doing your job well."

It remains to be seen on what is in the store for the 30 year old to give back to college football world.