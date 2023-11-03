$35 million worth Urban Meyer's business venture is no less than a successful empire: a pint-house Bar, restaurant in Ohio and more

Every CFB fan knows about the success that Urban Meyer had while coaching at the collegiate level. The 59-year-old had some of the best years of his coaching career in college football, primarily with the Florida Gators and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

However, after one disappointing stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL, Meyer returned for a broadcasting career with Fox Sports. Apart from this, he also has an impressive portfolio of business ventures that play a part in his $35 million net worth.

Meyer makes notable investments in the restaurant business. Most recently, in 2019, he opened the Urban Pint House, a restaurant cum bar in Dublin's Bridge Park that serves delicious food and craft brews. The location is centered in the space once occupied by RAM Restaurant & Brewery.

Urban Meyer's Pint House has a well-crafted menu that has an emphasis on hearty meals more than drinks. The business is a partnership between the former coach and owner of Corso Ventures, Chris Corso. The place also serves as a memorabilia of Meyer's accomplishments with Ohio State, along with the broadcast of national and state sports on the big screens.

The restaurant is spread across 8,500 sq ft, including spaces for dining, bar and patio. It also includes a private event and dining space called the 7-0 room, which is a reference to Urban Meyer's record over the Michigan Wolverines.

According to the manager, Anthony Blakeman, the bar also provides a space for The Urban and Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research. In the press release, Meyer talked about how he was excited about this new opportunity to make a name in the world of hospitality.

"When Corso Ventures approached me with this unique opportunity to partner with their elite restaurant and hospitality team on the Pint House in Bridge Park, it was a no brainer," Meyer said.

"Not only does Urban Meyer's Pint House allow me to stay attached to the central Ohio community, but it will also make the perfect space to host events supporting our foundation", Meyer said.

But this was not the only restaurant between Meyer and Corso Adventures. They had another restaurant venture called the Urban Chophouse.

Urban Meyer sold the Urban Chophouse

The Urban Chophouse was inaugurated in May 2021 and was located at 1079 N. High St. However, the business venture was a short one, as the news of its sale came in February last year. While Meyer made his exit, Corso's company, One Hospitality, remained as part owner of the venture.

One Hospitality's director of Concierge, CJ Amadi, confirmed the sale in a mail to The Columbus Dispatch.