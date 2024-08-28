$4.7 million NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders shares plans to change Deion Sanders’ Nike cleats

Shedeur Sanders has plans to revamp his father, Deion Sanders' Nike cleats. On Tuesday's episode of his podcast, "2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders," the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $4.7 million, shared his thoughts on having his own footwear.

When asked if he would want his signature cleats in the NFL or continue his father's legacy, Shedeur expressed his desire to build on Deion's iconic line.

"I would want to build on it. I want to build on it," Shedeur said. "Have like a different version. But I think concept, because I feel like it's more… like now, like just looking at life and looking at everything, it's more about generational." [Timestamp - 23:53]

It seems he believes in adding substance and creating a legacy that can be passed down through generations rather than starting from scratch.

"Everything that's great has to have a story behind it,” Sanders said. “Every great player has to have a story behind it. So I feel like when it comes to design, anything like that, it always has to have a great story behind it."

Shedeur Sanders has signed an exclusive deal with Nike, according to 49ers & NFL News 24/7. This exciting partnership adds to his growing list of accomplishments.

Deion Sanders initially partnered with Nike in 1992, creating cleats that resembled Lamborghinis. His NFL career saw him sporting various signature designs, including the 1993 Nike Air Diamond Turf and the 1996 Nike Diamond Turf TD.

Now, as Shedeur heads toward the 2025 NFL draft, he's poised to receive plenty of offers himself, with the potential to continue his father's legacy.

Interestingly, NBA legend LeBron James is also a fan of Deion's classic Nike cleats, according to a Barstool Colorado tweet.

Shedeur Sanders honored Deion Sanders with timeless Nike cleats last season

Colorado's Shedeur and Shilo Sanders paid a heartfelt tribute to their father, Deion Sanders, by wearing his iconic Nike cleats during their team's remarkable upset victory over TCU last season.

Shedeur sported the Nike Air Diamond Turf 96s while delivering a record-breaking performance in the win. Shilo, a defensive back, also laced up the famous cleats, contributing a game-high 10 tackles to anchor the Buffaloes' defense.

As Shedeur gears up for a potential NFL career, his desire to blend his father's legacy with his own style shows his commitment to honoring their shared history while forging his path in sports.

With impressive 2023 stats of 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, three interceptions and a QBR of 63.1 (ranking 56th), Sanders is now in the conversation as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

However, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck currently leads the predictions for that top spot, and Shedeur’s rising profile keeps him in the mix.

