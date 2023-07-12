4 burning questions for Big 12 Media Day? Brett Yormack, UConn, San Diego State, BYU, Cincinnati, UCF, Houston, Conference Realignment, and much more

Big 12 has its media day on Wednesday and fans have several burning questions ahead of the start of college football.

The event is at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will take place over two days. At media day, fans can hear from the commissioner, head coaches, starting quarterbacks, and much more.

Before Big 12 media day starts, here are four burning questions fans have.

Conference Realignment

Arguably the biggest topic of conversation will be conference realignment. The Big 12 has reportedly been in talks with Colorado and UConn to join the conference.

It is expected that the people at media day won't be able to talk about potential conference realignment or adding teams. But it will not doubt be asked as fans look forward to adding teams to the conference after Texas and Oklahoma are set to leave.

Brett Yormack

Brett Yormack is the commissioner of the Big 12 and although the idea of conference realignment is a hot topic, he likely won't be able to talk about it.

Instead, Yormack will likely make some bold statements as he has a bit of swagger about him and has been vocal about trying to make the Big 12, younger, hipper, and cooler. What that actually means for the 2023 college football season is to be seen, but Yormack will likely make some headline-worthy news.

Which new team will have the most success in the Big 12?

UCF is among the new additions to the Big 12

Something to watch out for at Big 12 media day is the confidence level of the coaches and quarterbacks of the new teams in the Big 12.

The Big 12 has added UCF, Cincinnati, Houston, and BYU, but none of them are expected to compete for the conference title. In the first power ranking, UCF is the highest-ranked team at eight while Cincinnati comes in at 13, Houston is at 12 and BYU is ranked 10th. So, none of the new teams are viewed as legit contenders.

Texas and Oklahoma farewell

Texas is set to leave the Big 12

Texas and Oklahoma both announced they would be leaving the Big 12 after this season as they will both go to the SEC. It was a shocking announcement and on media day, both the head coaches will be forced to answer tough questions.

Also, it will be interesting to see how Texas and Oklahoma prepare for this season as there is no doubt a look ahead to 2024 and being in the SEC.

