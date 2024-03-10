NFL legend Deion Sanders a.k.a. Coach Prime, once couldn't believe his eyes while sitting at a restaurant with his kids. In a video uploaded on YouTube, Coach Prime can be heard saying to his kids,

"I want y'all to enjoy yourselves 'cause I promise you, you will never be back here again with me."

Apparently, what set off the Colorado HC was the bill, which amounted to $314. Worth $45 million (per celebrity net worth), Sanders kept double-checking the bill to find a mathematical error but to no avail.

"There is no way. How can that come to $314?"

On seeing his dad's reaction to the restaurant bill, Shedeur said,

"Stop being like that"

"He's like that bro," replied Shilo.

The Colorado HC has always tried to keep his children grounded, even though he doesn't have a shortage of anything. The mutual respect in the tight-knit Sanders clan is one to learn something from.

What's the secret behind Coach Prime's successful mentality?

In an appearance on the "Corporate Competitor Podcast," the iconic two-time Super Bowl champion, opened up about his journey to stardom and the challenges he faced. Sanders had once talked about the importance of self-belief.

He attributed his success to hard work and faith. Coach Prime addressed misconceptions about his confidence, emphasizing the fact that his self-assurance is often misunderstood as arrogance.

Facing doubts and obstacles throughout his career, Sanders never let anyone shake his belief in himself. Drawing inspiration from biblical stories, he shared a powerful analogy:

“It's such an important word for me ever since I was a child... When people looked at me and said, I was too small... But I never doubted me.”

Once again, the famous Coach Prime finds himself at a crossroads after a challenging inaugural season at the University of Colorado, where the team went 4-8 after a promising start. Do you think Deion Sanders can turn things around in the 2024 CFB season? Mention your comments below.

