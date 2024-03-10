Deion Sanders, the two-time Super Bowl champion, penned his second motivational book called "Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field." The book will hit the market on March 12.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach also recently announced that he will go on a "quick but effective" book tour to ten places in America. In the midst of all the promotional activities for his upcoming book, the 56-year-old showed gratitude for a fellow writer and orator, John C. Maxwell. Sanders wrote on Instagram:

"Thank you Lord!!! [John C. Maxwell] I Love ya 2 Life! You have blessed my life with your words and spirit for well over 2 decades."

Image Credit: Deion Sanders' Instagram Story

Maxwell is a well-known author, orator, and pastor who has written several books that primarily focus on developing the quality of leadership. Being a natural leader, Deion Sanders enjoyed reading his books and following his values from his books titled "The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership" and "The 21 Indispensable Qualities of a Leader." Some of his books have been New York Times bestsellers.

Deion Sanders once opened up about his rags-to-riches story

The Pro Football Hall of Famer is an inspiration to many young talent. Considered an iconic figure in the history of college and professional football, Deion Sanders recently shared his journey, which started from humble beginnings and then led to successful stories.

Last month, the Colorado head coach talked about how he created the persona of "Prime Time" because of the low pay the defensive backs received at that time in the NFL.

While he played football and baseball during his college years, an agent handed him a pamphlet that included NFL salaries. He discovered that defensive backs were among the lowest-paid positions in the league.

“One agent gave me a pamphlet that displayed how much everyone makes in the NFL,” Sanders said. “And to my surprise, I was like, darn it. My position is one of the worst paid positions in the league.”

The moniker "Prime Time" was used to describe him since high school. Since then, he decided to make a personal brand for himself and has watched it grow.