Colorado coach Deion Sanders is once again up and running on his feet after a long time. In June 2023, Sanders underwent surgery on his left thigh to remove blood clots.

In a reel posted on his Instagram account Thursday, Sanders was seen jogging as part of his "#21DaysWithPrime" challenge. He's on Day 33, though, extending the fitness challenge that began on New Year's Day as "Coach Prime" motivated his fans to get fitter and better.

While jogging at the Buffs' indoor training facility, Sanders said in the video:

"You've seen me in hospital bed. You've seen me surgery after surgery. You've seen me bleeding out. You've seen everything I went through. Now, I want you to see the glory. This is lovely, baby.

"Be the best you can possibly be. This is all you need to focus on. That's all god asks. I'm being the best me. I can't run like I used to, but baby, I can run."

Deion Sanders' foot surgery

The Pro Football Hall of Famer has faced a series of challenges in the past two years, transitioning from success at Jackson State to his role as the Colorado Buffaloes coach.

However, before the 2023 college football season kicked off, concerns arose when Sanders missed the Pac-12 media day due to his recovery from foot surgery.

Coach Prime initially underwent surgery in 2021 to repair a dislocated toe, but complications, including blood clotting, led to emergency surgery. With a family history of blood clots, Sanders faced a health scare that resulted in the amputation of two toes. Earlier in 2023, complications resurfaced, necessitating two more surgeries.

Sanders, with a net worth of $45 million, as per Forbes, emphasized the importance of staying ahead of health issues to avoid drastic measures. The foot surgery was successful, allowing Sanders to return to the sidelines without assistance.

The coach's journey through medical challenges was documented on "The Pregame Show" on YouTube, where Sanders discussed treatment options with his medical team.

