Colorado head coach Deion Sanders received a special gift from the students at the university responsible for designing and managing merchandise for football, basketball, soccer, etc.

The girls namely Arina Mouradian, Brooke Jordan, and Rylee Quinn, approached Coach Prime at his office and presented him with special Colorado dance merchandise, saying,

"We have one last left for you, just for you."

"Really?" Coach Prime asked before appreciating and thanking the girls for the thoughtful gesture.

"Well I'm gonna rock this tomorrow. This is going to be my dress for the reportoire tomorrrow."

Sanders, who's worth $50 million (via Yahoo Finance), shared the interaction with the three young ladies on Instagram and captioned it:

"Thank you for my new Gear Ladies!"

Deion Sanders Jr. chooses Colorado merchandise over designer clothing

Deion Sanders Jr., the creator of "Well Off," made a bold fashion statement last week by selecting Colorado's latest collection of caps from the "Opulence & Luxury" category over high-end designer apparel.

Donning the black suede hats adorned with the distinctive 'Well Off' logo on X (formerly Twitter), Sanders Jr. raved about the Colorado merchandise in a tweet, claiming:

"Wearing Colorado merch hits harder than designer."

Bucky’s (as he’s fondly called) endorsement adds to the charm of the official Colorado Buffaloes online store, collaborating with famous brands such as Nike, Colosseum, and Gameday Couture.

Back in October 2023, Coach Prime shared figures on Instagram that claimed Colorado merchandise sales soared by 892%, and ticketing revenue witnessed an impressive $14 million increase.

Certainly, Coach Prime's influence has amplified the program's visibility and appeal.

Can Coach Prime help the Colorado Buffaloes qualify for the college football playoffs in the 2024 CFB season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

