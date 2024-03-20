With spring underway, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are preparing for their debut campaign in the Big 12 conference. After a 4-8 campaign last year, Coach Prime will be looking forward to redemption with a revamped roster so that his Buffaloes will possibly be one of the teams contesting a playoff spot in the new 12-team format.

As the players geared up for another day of spring training, Deion Sanders came forward to share a few words of wisdom with the team in order to boost their morale. The video shared on YouTube on the 'Well Off Media' channel shows Coach Prime sharing a few lines from his latest book 'Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field' to instill motivation into his players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Can you afford what your dreams cost?", he said. " The life you desire? The things and position you see yourself obtaining. What does it cost? Family? Some friends? Folks? Some fun? It's probably gonna be the ransom for your dream. You have no credit, period when it comes to these things. So time is needed on delivery. Do you have time?" (2:00)

Deion Sanders then went on to question his players. He asked if they were all in when it comes to obtaining the dreams they have for themselves. Apart from being the head coach of a football program, the 56-year-old believes in shaping these young athletes into well-groomed men for the future.

Furthermore, this upcoming season will be Shedeur and Shilo's final season of college football. And with Deion Sanders believing that his QB son will be the No.1 draft pick next year, Shedeur will have to showcase his worth on the field with a revamped team by his side.

Also Read: Why is Clemson suing the ACC? Exploring the grant of rights deal and what we know about it

Deion Sanders is proud of her daughter Deiondra's pregnancy news

During a recent appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, Deion Sanders joked about how he is still too young for the title of grandfather. Recently, his eldest daughter Deiondra Sanders broke the news about her pregnancy on social media and with her family.

"Oh, my God, don't tell me that. I'm too young to be a grandpa," Sanders joked.

He then went on to tell Kelly Clarkson that he was proud of her daughter's maturity and her decision to start a family after sorting out her own life.

"But I'm happy, I'm proud of my daughter. She's waited till she's 34, so I'm good with that. I'm happy. I'm excited for her."

The year is going to be a good one for Coach Prime with the introduction of a grandchild. But can Deion Sanders secure a strong season as the cherry on top?

Read More: “Thanks babe” - Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders shows off exciting snippets from vacation with babydaddy Jacquees