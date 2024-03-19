Coach Prime's daughter, Deiondra Sanders, is enjoying all the fun and games around her after what can be called a mentally draining month for her with the Dreezy controversy.

Deiondra's family and her baby daddy, Jacquees, have been vibing on social media back and forth on the topic of having football kids in the family.

The playful banter took place on social media, with Coach Prime suggesting soccer as the sport of choice for his grandson.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Not a football player. It says soccer. This is 'Pelé.' That's okay baby we're not going to have a football player," he said.

With the baby still six months away, Sanders is already envisioning a future akin to that of Brazil's legendary soccer player, Pelé.

When $45 million-worth Deion Sanders (as per Celebrity Net Worth) tried taking a dig at Jacquees about soccer players, the rapper posted an image of her niece on social media with the caption,

"WE HAVING SOCCER PLAYERS ALREADY"

"MY LIL NIECE READY!! LOL ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Screenshot via Instagram

Deiondra Sanders and Jacques are back from their vacation in the Caribbean. Coach Prime's daughter's baby is already getting attention, with Deion Sanders getting grandfather presents on the 'TODAY' show.

Also read: "I'm too young to be a daring grandpa": Deion Sanders has proud reaction for daughter Deiondra Sanders' pregnancy news

Deiondra Sanders bound by protocols of Coach Prime

Coach Prime has laid down some ground rules for his daughter, Deiondra, who is expecting a child. He took a moment to discuss protocols with Deiondra, keeping in mind the importance of her health during pregnancy.

“You don't supposed to drink no more, no more hookah. What else you can't do? You can't stay at the club. You can't take pictures in the club no more, right,” said Sanders.

Though initially met with some resistance, Deiondra ultimately agreed to her father's directives.

“I just can't drink no more, which I haven't. I take Tylenol for my headache, which is unfortunate. Drinking and hooka and certain food I can't eat," she said.

Drawing inspiration from pop icon Rihanna, Deiondra aims to emulate her success during pregnancy, highlighting the possibility of achieving milestones while expecting.

Also read: WATCH: $45M worth Deion Sanders gets adorable gifts from Today show crew as Coach Prime prepares to welcome grandchild at 56

Can Deion Sanders back up his swagger with a successful 2024 college football season with the Colorado Buffaloes? Let us know in the comments below.