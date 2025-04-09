$45 million worth Deion Sanders opens up on his "favorite lad" via latest post

Deion Sanders has several key players from his team who declared for this year's NFL draft. Apart from his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, Coach Prime has high expectations for the rest of the players on his team at the professional level. Two of those players whom he supported on social media ahead of the draft are offensive lineman Justin Mayers and defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo.

Ad

On Tuesday, Deion Sanders, who is worth $45 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), shared a post on Instagram talking about Justin Mayers and Chidozie Nwankwo. He dubbed Mayers as one of his favorite 'lads' while talking about his work ethic and dedication to the game.

"Justin Mayers, one of my favorite lads man," Deion Sanders said. "I really love this young man. He is a tremendous friend of my son Shedeur and I got to know him for being with Shedeur all the time. He's been working his butt off everyday, preparing for our Pro Day, preparing for the draft...He would be a tremendous asset to your roster."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

When it came to Chidozie Nwankwo, he talked about how the 5'11'' player breaks the stereotypical image of a defensive tackle. Despite his height, Coach Prime believes in his ability to be an asset on defense for the team that drafts him in the league.

"Chidozie, Chidozie, Chidozie. Yeah, that little big strong man. Yeah, I know he's not tall....but guess what he is? He's a straight dawg, a straight killer. You ain't moving him off his spot. You're not going to push him out of the gap. He's going to seek and destroy. And has a motor and his hungry and the guy is a grown man, he ain't no boy....He wants this more than anything. God, he deserves a chance."

Ad

Justin Mayers began his collegiate journey with UTEP in 2020. After four seasons, he joined the Colorado Buffaloes last year and played in 11 total games. On the other hand, Chidozie Nwankwo played for the Houston Cougars for four seasons. During his 2024 campaign with the Buffs, he recorded 32 total tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Deion Sanders shed light on Travis Hunter's potential as a two-way star in the NFL

Travis Hunter has been the talk of the town for this year's draft. After winning the Heisman last season, there have been several discussions and debates about his ability to continue playing on both sides of the ball at the professional level.

Ad

Deion Sanders came forward in support of Hunter and his two-way skills. He urged NFL teams not to limit the Heisman winner's potential on the field and wants his player to aim for the sky.

"Travis Hunter-do I need to go any farther? We've never seen a player of this nature," Deion Sanders said. "We've never seen a player do what he's done. We've never seen this, period. Stop putting him in a box and let him be who God has called him to be and use the gifts that have been bestowed upon him. How far can he go? The sky's the limit."

Ad

The 2025 NFL draft is scheduled to be held from April 24 to April 26. Deion Sanders will be hoping to see all of his players find a home in the league during the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place