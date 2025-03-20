$45 million worth Deion Sanders shares powerful message about life as Colorado preps for spring ball

$45 million worth Deion Sanders (per Celebrity Net Worth) shared a message with his fans on social media. The Colorado Buffaloes are in the midst of their spring practice sessions. As Coach Prime gears up for his third campaign in Boulder, the head coach thanked God in a recent post.

On Wednesday, Sanders shared a video on Instagram. In the video, he was seen preparing to travel by a flight and was dressed in a brown casual suit. Coach Prime expressed his gratitude to God for blessing him with success in the video.

"Lord I thank you! You've been better than good to me. You've supplied all our needs.. Our wants are on us," Coach Prime wrote in the caption of the post he shared.

After leading Jackson State to two back-to-back SWAC titles, Deion Sanders joined the Buffs in 2023. When he arrived at Boulder, the team was recovering from a disastrous 1-11 campaign. Coach Prime got to work immediately and revamped the coaching staff and the team for his debut campaign.

During the 2023 season, the Buffs finished with a 4-8 campaign, which was still better than their previous one-win season. However, Deion Sanders was not satisfied and continued to improve the program. His hard work paid off last season when the Buffs pulled off a 9-4 record in the Big 12.

Coach Prime also helped the Buffs to an Alamo Bowl appearance. Unfortunately, they lost to the BYU Cougars in the Bowl game. Last season also gave rise to the program's first Heisman winner since Rashaan Salaam in 1994, Travis Hunter.

Deion Sanders expresses his desire to face another team during spring football

According to current NCAA rules, teams are not allowed to scrimmage against each other in the spring. However, Coach Prime has been vocal about his desire to bring about a change in this rule. He wants the NCAA to adopt a similar policy to the NFL and allow for offseason exhibition games with other teams.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Deion Sanders expressed his desire for Colorado to play other teams in the spring

"To have a competitive game with your own guys kind of gets monotonous," Coach Prime said. "Towards the end, I would like to style it like the pros. I would like to practice against someone for a few days, then you have the spring game and I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously. I think it's a tremendous idea. I've told those personnel who should understand it's a tremendous idea."

Several college football coaches have been supporting the idea of canceling spring games to minimize the risk of injuries ahead of the season. The presence of the transfer portal has also contributed to some teams shying away from holding spring games, to protect their players from being scouted by other teams.

