$45 million worth Deion Sanders shows love to Sacramento State head coach for his heartfelt message

Deion Sanders or Coach Prime will be in Boulder for a long time. He joined as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023 and has helped the program rise and receive national recognition in just two seasons. He also played a big role in impacting the university's economy.

Deion Sanders was given a five-year extension worth $54 million. He is expected to remain the Buffs coach through 2029. After the news became public, Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion congratulated Sanders on his new deal.

"@DeionSanders I don't kow you at all Coach but continue to be the standard! Love seeing you shine Prime Time @CoachReedLive," he tweeted on Friday.

Sanders expressed his gratitude and thanked him for his kind and motivating words.

"Much love and respect my brother," Coach Prime tweeted.

Sanders was excited to sign his new extension with the program and released a statement.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado," Sanders said in his staement. "We've just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It's not just about football, it's about developing young men who are ready to take on the world.

I'm committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field. We've got work to do, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and passionate fan base."

Last season, Coach Prime led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 campaign. They also qualified for their first bowl appearance since 2020. Unfortunately, the Buffs lost to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl showdown.

Arizona State's head coach also congratulated Deion Sanders on his new $54 million contract

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham congratulated Coach Prime on his new multi-million-dollar contract extension.

"Congrats to @DeionSanders well deserved!!! Completely turned that program around! #Big 12," he tweeted on Friday.

Coach Prime thanked Dillingham for his kind words.

"Love ya my man and keep on doing yo thang coach!" Sanders tweeted.

The upcoming season will be Deion Sanders' first year without his sons by his side, as Shedeur and Shilo have declared for the upcoming NFL draft. With a new and revamped team, it will be interesting to see if they can compete for a Big 12 title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs.

