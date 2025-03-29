"No lies told": CFB fans in agreement as Ryan Clark makes his pick amid Deion Sanders-Asante Samuel beef

The football world recently got into a debate when former NFL CBs Asante Samuel and Deion Sanders got involved in a back-and-forth on X after the Colorado head coach insulted an old technique called T-Step.

Ad

During an interview on the Big 12 Pro Day, Coach Prime called the T-Step technique foolish and even took a jab at those who use it.

Reacting to the interview, Samuel said he couldn't stop laughing at what Sanders said and defended the classic technique. This conversation sparked a debate on the internet on who's better between the two.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Former NFL player Ryan Clark defended Deion Sanders and said while Samuel is a great cornerback, the Colorado head coach is in a different league.

Ad

Trending

"No lies told," one fan said.

"Asante Samuel really needs to chill with this. Even if he had caught that interception against the Giants in the SB, he still would be worlds apart from Deion," another fan added.

"Samuel's has 51 picks, 2 super bowls and 4 pro bowls. As far as stats he will be considered one of the best to ever play the position. Deion, Lester Hayes, Mike Haynes, D. Revis. and Old man Willie Brown from the 70s are the others." another fan commented.

Ad

The support for Coach Prime kept rolling in.

"Deion was also the BEST PURE ATHLETE on the field. I would love to see that same Deion vs. These WR's of today. He could only play against those in his era, but I think his athleticism played a bigger role in his success than his skill did," a fan said.

Ad

"Deion Sanders was the best cover cornerback ever, but was scared to tackle! Darrell Revis was the best all around cornerback. He could cover and tackle! He had a span of 8 years were he was on top," another fan added.

"That 1990s/2000s and up generation have a prideful issue. They do not know how to praise others and respect others. Jordan never said he was better than anyone before him or compared himself. A lot of this has to do with young men being raised in single-mother homes, also," another fan said.

Ad

Ryan Clark's views on the Asante Samuel-Deion Sanders beef

On the "Pivot Podcast", Clark clarified that while Samuel was a very good football player, it is not the same as being a Hall of Famer.

The CFB analyst also said that while Samuel can argue about the techniques, he shouldn't throw rocks at tanks:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Asante Samuel was a very good football player, but there is no Hall of 'Very Good'. He can have all the technique conversations he wants with Deion Sanders, but do not throw rocks at Tanks.

"You can pull up all the stats you want, but who’s the better of these two should not be a conversation. Both men are far better than me, but @DeionSanders is in different stratosphere from everyone".

Coach Prime had 53 interceptions, five playoff interceptions and two Super Bowls to his name in his 188-game career. Samuel had 51 interceptions, seven playoff interceptions along with the same number of Super Bowl titles in 153 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback