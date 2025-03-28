"Could care less what worked for Deion": Raiders CB rips Coach Prime amid his beef with Asante Samuel over T-step

Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, made waves for his social media feud with fellow former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel over a footwork technique Samuel used as a professional that Sanders thinks is ineffective.

Ad

Now, another NFL defensive back has given his thoughts. Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Lonnie Johnson, on The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty on Wednesday, addressed the situation.

Johnson praised Coach Prime for his playing career, but acknowledged that methods are different for everyone.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's obviously a GOAT in this game," Johnson said (1:38). "Asante had a hell of a career, so it's like, 'What works for you works for you.' So, I could care less what worked for Deion.

Ad

Trending

"Like, it might not work for me. If I was to go to Colorado back in the day and he would've tried to coach that and force that on me, I don't think it would've worked, you know what I'm saying? I don't think it works with every young man."

Ad

Both Sanders and Samuel have a pretty good idea of what they're talking about. Sanders was a shutdown coverman during his playing days, earning first-team All-Pro status nine times. Sanders retired with the second-most interception return yards and won a pair of Super Bowls.

What did Coach Prime do as a player?

Coach Prime wasn't always Coach Prime. He was once Prime Time, an electric talent that suited up for the Atlanta Falcons (1989-93), San Francisco 49ers (1994), Dallas Cowboys (1995-99), Washington Redskins (2000) and the Baltimore Ravens (2004-05).

Ad

Sanders turned in a career that landed him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. During his ceremony, his presenter, late sports agent Eugene Parker, summed up Sanders' impact.

"Deion as a performer, he was credible, he wasn’t just show. He had that enthusiasm and that charisma where he would allow fan to live vicariously through him," Parker said. "When it’s the biggest stage, the most important situation, he shows up at primetime. Not only does he not disappoint but oftentimes he exceeds your expectations.

Ad

"Initially the criticism was that he was a little bit too cocky and too flamboyant. Deion felt that whether you like me or whether you dislike me you’re gonna want to come see me. Deion was the ultimate team guy and winner."

Since retiring, Sanders has served as a broadcaster and forayed into the world of coaching.

His work with Colorado has caught the attention of many, with him turning the Buffaloes into a viable program during his two seasons in charge. He will aim to continue that success without his quarterback son, Shedeur, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.