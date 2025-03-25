“You’re not a tier 1”: Fans react as Asante Samuel unleashes wrath on Shannon Sharpe for defending Deion Sanders

The football world was caught in a debate about which one of the former cornerbacks, Deion Sanders and Asante Samuel, is better when the latter called out the Colorado coach for bashing the T-Step technique.

Reacting to the video where Coach Prime questioned the popular technique, Samuel said he couldn't stop laughing while listening to Sanders' remarks and mentioned how the T-step is the first technique taught to any cornerback.

After Sanders replied to Samuel, Shannon Sharpe also came to his defense and shared how he thought while Samuel was great, he was not Deion Sanders.

Samuel retaliated with a 3:27-second video bashing the pair on Monday:

Reacting to this, one fan wrote, "You know what Deion Sanders, Champ Bailey, Charles Woodson, & Darrelle Revis all have in common that Asante Samuel doesn’t? First Ballot Hall of Famers. Accept the fact you’re not a tier 1 Greatest CB of All Time and move on. All this whining just makes you look bitter & jealous."

"As good as you were Asante, and I mean great, I just don’t recall you being able to dominate or control a game. You played with some really good guys in a very stout defense that allowed you to shine no doubt. I just dont remember you being as good as a Deion. Now I could be wrong. I use to watch you and your unconventional style all the time," another fan added.

"If you an prime was on the same field..who gonna get the most targets thrown they way? Put it rest dawg," another fan highlighted.

"Deion Sanders is the GOAT nobody is saying nobody can't be better than him but we can say you ain't on Prime level... It's simple many of us would put Revis on Prime level not YOU...Champ Bailey was better! Rod Woodson,Darrell Green!! Charles Woodson on Prime level!!" another fan reacted to Samuel's comments.

"I loved watching Asante’s career, but you ain’t Deion respectfully," another fan made his pick clear.

"The future is unknown but Deon is in the Hall of Fame…. I believe there should be some stats to back that up….." another fan added.

Shannon Sharpe backs Deion Sanders amid Asante Samuel feud

Coach Prime secured 53 interceptions, five playoff interceptions and two Super Bowls during his 188-game career. Samuel had 51 interceptions, seven playoff interceptions and the same number of Super Bowl titles in 153 games.

Discussing the stats posted by Samuel, Sharpe highlighted how Coach Prime made the All-Decade team and is one of the 100 greatest players of all time.

Sharpe also shared that while Samuel had an unbelievable career, going to a Pro Bowl, it still doesn't make him equivalent to Deion Sanders.

