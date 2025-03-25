Amid Deion Sanders beef, Shannon Sharpe goes scorched earth on Asante Samuel after ex-NFL CB's "pimp" comments

Deion Sanders has been feuding with Asante Samuel over the effectiveness of the T-step for modern cornerbacks. After the latter decided to pivot towards a comparison of their career stats, Shannon Sharpe has made it clear he is siding with the man who played in the same era as him.

On Sunday's episode of his Nightcap podcast with Chad Johnson, the former tight end declared that his fellow Hall of Famer and the former New England Patriot did not belong "in the same breath". Samuel responded by calling him a "pimp" and "brainwashed".

The next day, Sharpe entered into this vicious rant declaring that Samuel would never be in the same "realm" as Sanders and other Hall of Famers given his career accomplishment (or relative lack thereof):

"(Prime)time made an All-Decade (Team), and he is one of the 100 greatest players of all time... Same number of Super Bowls, but one guy was a Defensive Player of the Year. One guy, as a defensive back, swung the balance of power."

He continued:

"Bro, you had an unbelievable career, went to a Pro Bowl, you're an All-Pro. You're not (Prime)time. And that's not a knock. It's okay. But I don't know why you're getting mad at me... Hell, your son (Asante Jr.) won't say you're better than (Prime)time."

A brief overview of Deion Sanders and Asante Samuel's T-step feud

Deion Sanders began the feud by calling the T-step (a pivot move) "stupid" when conversing with draft analyst Bucky Brooks during the Big XII conference's joint pro day last Thursday:

"Who does that? What fool does that? What idiot does that?"

That was when Asante Samuel responded with this explosive two-part rant:

"Once again do not listen to this foolishness… of course he never learned how to T-Step his athletic ability was on another for his time. T-Step is the best technique to get to the football, not running out of the break.

"I can’t stop laughing how foolish he sounds. You can’t control everything sir. The first thing a cornerback is taught, never run out of breaks… Sooooo T-Step is the perfect technique"

Then he put up their individual stats, leading Shannon Sharpe to make his "same breath" comments, extolling that Deion Sanders was about not just numbers, but impact on the game as well:

