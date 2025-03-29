"Closest thing there is now to Nick Saban": CFB insiders share why Deion Sanders is a bargain for Colorado despite $54 million extension

Deion Sanders, having steered Colorado back to national recognition, was awarded a five-year, $54 million contract to stick with the Buffaloes at least through 2029 on Friday.

On3's Andy Staples believes that getting Coach Prime to sign on the dotted line was exactly what Colorado needed, as Deion Sanders is worth a lot in Boulder.

"This is an absolute bargain for Colorado," Staples said Friday on "Andy & Ari On3." "He's probably the closest there is now to Nick Saban in terms of a force of nature who just gets people excited about the program, because of his very existence puts butts in seats and gets people to apply to the school. But, now they are paying him commensurate to what he brings in for the school.

"Because, again, there aren't many coaches who can do this. He makes a legitimate economic impact on the entire university, and that is why Coach Prime is worth every penny of this raise."

The school recognized Coach Prime's value to not only its gridiron program, but its community, as well. He boosted Colorado from being a lowly 1-11 team before his arrival to a 9-4 squad last season.

Deion Sanders fielded two of the most talented players in the nation in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

“Coach Prime has revolutionized college football and in doing so, has restored CU football to our rightful place as a national power,” Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a statement. “This extension not only recognizes Coach’s incredible accomplishments transforming our program on and off the field, it keeps him in Boulder to compete for conference and national championships in the years to come.”

Why did Deion Sanders deserve a raise?

Things were looking bleak for Colorado after it started 0-5 in 2022 and fired head coach Karl Dorrell. The Buffaloes had to eat a payout of approximately $8.7 to give Dorrell his walking papers. He went 8-15 in 23 games in charge in Boulder.

"The on-the-field performance fell well short of our expectations," George said after letting Dorrell go. "I know that starts with me. I hired Karl and it didn't work out the way any of us wanted it to. There's no excuses, and I own my part in where we are today."

Brighter days were ahead, as George poached Deion Sanders from Jackson State. Things have been looking up for Colorado ever since as Coach Prime has brought his swagger and football know-how to a program that sorely needed it. He'll guide the Buffaloes for the foreseeable future with the pact made on Friday. It made sense for both sides.

