$45M worth Deion Sanders claps back at critic over nasty comment on his toes

Deion Sanders isn’t letting online hate shake his faith or peace of mind. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach, who’s worth $45 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), fired back after a social media user made a rude comment about his toes in a now-deleted tweet.

The critic took a shot at Sanders’ foot, referencing his well-known toe surgeries and health issues. But Coach Prime had the perfect response. He replied on X:

“But I have JESUS! And I have Peace.”

Sanders has dealt with serious foot problems in the past. In September 2021, he underwent surgery to treat a dislocated toe and an inflamed nerve. Complications led to life-threatening blood clots, resulting in the amputation of his big toe and second toe on his left foot.

Deion Sanders' Colorado eye top WR in the 2026 class

The Buffaloes, led by Coach Prime, are working hard to become a strong college football team. In the 2025 season, the Buffs will be moving forward without star players Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Hence, they'll have to compensate for that loss if they're to improve upon their 9-3 regular-season record from the 2024 season.

After he arrived in Boulder, Sanders has made Colorado an attractive option for both high school recruits and transfer portal players. However, so far, the Buffs haven't landed any recruits for the 2026 class, according to 247 Sports.

That could soon change. On Tuesday, the Buffaloes received a big recruiting update. Jordan Clay, a highly rated wide receiver in the 2026 class, named Colorado as one of his top three choices.

According to a report by Sam Spiegelman from Rivals, the other two schools competing for Clay are the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners.

"Baylor, Colorado, and Oklahoma have emerged as favorites for top-50 recruit Jordan Clay, who has official visits lined up to all three contenders. No team has come on stronger than Baylor," he wrote on X.

Clay is ranked in the top 50 for his class and is being heavily recruited.

