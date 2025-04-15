"Love you coach but pause": Fans baffled by Deion Sanders' cryptic post before spring transfer portal opening

Deion Sanders's comments ahead of the spring transfer portal have sparked funny reactions from fans. Starting Wednesday, teams can acquire players for the 2025 season from the spring transfer portal and Coach Prime seems interested in adding new stars to his roster after several key players left for the 2025 NFL draft.

On Sunday, Sanders posted a cryptic tweet in quotes on X (formerly Twitter).

""If they Come they're COMING"! #CoachPrime @CUBuffsFootball," Sanders tweeted.

Fans reacted jokingly to Coach Prime's comments, with some believing he should've reworded his tweet.

"Love you coach but pause," a fan wrote.

"What you mean by this coach???," another fan replied.

"Ayeee unk...that was wilddddd," a third fan commented.

"Let's go Coach! You either Coming or you ain't! lol," a third fan commented.

"@DeionSandersJr aye yo get yo pops mane (Face with tears of joy emoji)," a fan posted.

"Pause. That sounds crazy coach. Respectfully," a sixth fan replied.

The Colorado Buffaloes are entering a new era with Deion Sanders. His roster will feature new stars like Julian Lewis, who could be the new starting quarterback in his freshman year. Meanwhile, the Buffaloes have lost players like wide two-way star Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, who are entering the 2025 NFL draft.

Coach Prime has also had key stars - including Isaiah Augustave - leave for the spring transfer portal. The running back led the Buffaloes in rushing yards last season with 85 carries for 384 yards and four touchdowns.

Sanders's Sunday comments could indicate that he will try to sign players when the spring transfer portal opens.

Key players that Deion Sanders signed from the winter transfer portal

Coach Prime made moves last year to add key players from the winter transfer portal. One of the new stars who joined the team is Kaidon Salter. The quarterback signed with the team after four years with the Liberty Flames.

Salter completed 147 passes for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024 and is now a candidate for Deion Sanders to choose as a starter in the quarterback room — besides Julian Lewis — in the 2025 season.

Coach Prime acquired linebacker Martavius French, who transferred to Boulder after three seasons with UTSA. Last year, he was a standout defender, recording 80 tackles (52 solo) and one sack. French could be vital for the Buffs's defense after losing Nikhai Hill-Green to the NFL draft.

The spring transfer portal allows Deion Sanders to improve his roster to compete for the top spot in the Big 12 for the 2025 season.

