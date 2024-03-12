The Colorado Buffaloes head coach, Deion Sanders, appeared on an episode of "THE ED MYLETT SHOW" on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. He opened up about the time when he faced suicidal thoughts.

The show's host, Ed Mylett, praised Prime Time for standing out from other great players. Ed especially praised him for playing while injured during his NFL career.

The $45 million-worth Deion Sanders (as per Clutch Points) had a humble response to that and followed it with a troubling experience where he was compelled to keep up his outgoing persona:

"First and foremost, nothing is ever gonna be perfect. Aren't we all playing hurt? That's why I tell people to be careful who you have, as a role model.

"Because most of us were models just playing a role. I'm just giving you the picture that you wanted to see because it's really not me. I'm not Prime Time, I'm Deion."

"You don't care about Deion because you care about Prime, so I gotta give you Prime," he added.

"And I got lost trying to satisfy you all with the persona and I began to be suicidal. I mean, I'm on the top of the world, several different commercials, and how in the world can I be suicidal? How in the world can I not wanna be here?"

Despite living in a lavish 15,000-square-foot house, Sanders said he never felt at home. Additionally, despite owning hundreds of suits and kicks, he could never hide his pain and take a step in the right direction.

The two-time Super Bowl winner then said that, with the help of God, he got himself out of suicidal thoughts.

Deion Sanders ensures he never has a bad day

While recounting the hard days he suffered, Deion Sanders let his fans know that he no longer allows himself to have a bad day.

"I could have a bad moment. I could have a bad minute. I could even have a bad hour but never a bad day," Sanders said.

"I've dealt with death, misfortunes, lying, cheating, stealing, manipulation. I've dealt with all of it," the Buffs' coach said.

Since Deion Sanders has gone through sorrows and has learned important lessons from those chapters, he aims to lead athletes to the life they desire.