Deion Sanders received an interesting and blockbuster gift from NBA star LeBron James. The gift that Coach Prime received from King James will make any sneakerhead envious.

The four-time NBA champion has showcased some outstanding footwear throughout the season. Specifically, on Feb. 18, he donned a Deion Danders-inspired Nike LeBron 21, the latest in the All-Star's sneaker collection.

The sneaker paid tribute to Neon Deion while also fusing the qualities of the iconic Nike Air DT Max 96, the same sneaker that sold out immediately before Super Bowl LVIII.

Deion Sanders, being the inspiration behind the shoes, received a pair before their release. The Colorado coach excitedly shared a video of himself on his Instagram account:

"Shout out to my dawg, LeBron. I'm wearing the LeBron Prime. Should we call it the Prime LeBrons or the LeBron Primes?"

In the Nike LeBron 21, the iconic Swoosh symbol takes on a new form. The design of this model also commemorates Sanders, who also wore the number 21 in both football and baseball.

Deion Sanders' sons Sheduer and Travis Hunter received a personalized package from LeBron James

When Sheduer Sanders and two-way starter Travis Hunter encountered the NBA star for a brief moment outside of the court, they asked him for a signed jersey. To their surprise, James promised to send them both a personalized package that was specifically made for football players.

Sheduer and Hunter did not hesitate to show off his personalized package, which included a pair of game-used shoes and a personalized jersey complete with a crown. The moment was caught by Deion Sanders Jr. and posted on Well Off Media.

Sanders once sent "Magic Boxes" to DJ Khaled, King James and others

Deion Sanders played a crucial role in the growth of King James becoming one of the greatest athletes on the planet. He is also one of the important players who changed football cleats and training shoes forever by creating Nike Diamond Turf 3.

The $45 million-worth coach, as per Celebrity Net Worth, first secured some boxes for his children and then moved on to bless other sneakerheads like DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, LeBron James and others.