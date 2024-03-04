$5.6 million contract holder Steve Sarkisian reacts to former Texas WR Xavier Worthy’s electrifying performance - “Speed Kills!!”

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy made history at the NFL Scouting Combine, shattering the record for the 40-yard dash with a jaw-dropping time of 4.21 seconds.

Worthy played under Sarkisian for three seasons at Texas, breaking the previous record of 4.22 seconds set by John Ross in 2017 on his second attempt. Sarkisian, who earned a base salary of $5.6 million in 2023, shared a video of Worthy's astounding feat, along with a proud and simple message:

“4.21 Fastest Ever @worthyyy,” he captioned. “Speed Kills!!”

Sarkisian celebrated Worthy’s achievement on X as well. He used his trademark phrase “All Gas," which he coined, to inspire his team.

Worthy finished his final season at Texas with 75 receptions for 1,014 yards and 5 touchdowns, averaging 13.5 yards per catch. However, his record-breaking speed has raised his status even higher in the 2024 NFL draft, making him one of the most sought-after prospects in a strong wide receiver class.

Xavier Worthy likened to the iconic sprinter, Usain Bolt

Xavier Worthy has drawn comparisons to the legendary sprinter Usain Bolt after breaking the 40-yard dash record at the 2024 NFL Combine. According to an old tweet from 2019:

“Just saw Usain Bolt tie the fastest NFL 40-yard dash with 4.22 #SBLIII,” Simon Crosse tweeted. “Wasn’t wearing running spikes either.”

This means that Worthy outperformed Olympic star Bolt with his new record of 4.21 seconds. He has even earned praise from NFL stars like Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill.

"4.25... crazzyyyy," Patrick Mahomes posted a tweet prior to the official time being established. "My bad 4.22."

"4.2 is crazy sheesh," Tyreek Hill tweeted.

Last season, the Texas WR achieved a top speed of 22.7 mph on a punt return touchdown, surpassing all other CFB athletes as the fastest.

Worthy’s speed is not his only asset; he had a stellar college career at Texas, where he set the school freshman receiving yards record with 261 yards in a single game against Oklahoma.

