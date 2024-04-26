5 biggest NFL draft busts who played for Nick Saban at Alabama ft. Trent Richardson

Nick Saban, widely regarded as the greatest coach in college football history, was in charge at Alabama for 17 years. In his era, he sent many players to the NFL, showcasing the prominence of the Crimson Tide under his leadership.

However, not all of them were successful on the professional stage despite having great careers in Tuscaloosa. With the 2024 NFL draft upon us, we take a look at the five biggest NFL draft busts who played for Saban at Alabama.

Five biggest NFL draft busts who played for Nick Saban at Alabama

#1, Trent Richardson, RB

Trent Richardson was the third pick in the 2012 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. The franchise believed they’d secured a potent offensive threat and few, if any, college football fans had conflicting opinions to that. It wasn't logical to think he'd be an NFL bust.

In his last season under Nick Saban at Alabama, he rushed for 1,679 yards and 21 touchdowns. He had all the requirements to be an NFL superstar, but that wasn't meant to be. He averaged just 3.6 yards per carry in his rookie season. Cleveland gave up on him in his second year, and he was out of the league in just three years, playing last in 2014.

#2, Dee Milliner, CB

Dee Milliner was rated as one of the best cornerbacks in the nation in the 2010 class. He was a freshman All-American and also earned unanimous All-American honors at Alabama. When the draft arrived, the general feeling was that he was ready to take the league by storm.

The New York Jets also shared this belief as they took him with the ninth pick in the 2013 draft. He had a fairly decent rookie season but played just eight games in the next two seasons. He was out of the league three years later, and this puts him on the list of Nick Saban's busts.

#3, Rolando McClain, LB

Rolando McClain is one of the most decorated players in Alabama’s history. He was a unanimous All-American in 2009 and was also the first linebacker to win the Dick Butkus Award since Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas. The 2009 Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, he was selected as the eighth pick in the 2010 draft.

However, he wasn't a good fit for the Oakland Raiders, lasting just three years with the franchise. Although he didn't put up bad numbers, the stats and performances just weren't good enough for a top 10 pick.

Dogged by legal issues, he spent just five years in the NFL. He was suspended for the 2016 season for the second consecutive season for violating the league's substance abuse policy. He drew an indefinite suspension after failing another drug test during the season and never played again.

#4, Chance Warmack, OL

In 2013, three Alabama stars were drafted in a row with the ninth,10th and 11th picks. Chance Warmack was the 10th pick, selected by the Tennessee Titans. He was expected to have a strong presence on the offensive line for the coming years.

Warmack was just the second interior offensive lineman to be drafted in the first round in two decades, so there were understandably high expectations. However, he was less durable than he was in three years as a starter for Alabama under Nick Saban and lasted just four seasons in the NFL.

#5, O.J. Howard, TE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected O.J. Howard in the first round of the 2017 draft, and he was anticipated to be an important weapon in the team’s offensive scheme. Howard caught 83 passes for 1,100 yards in his last two seasons at Alabama under Nick Saban, showcasing his offensive prowess.

However, In the NFL, Howard never caught more than 34 passes in a season and hasn't had more than 14 receptions since 2019. He left for Houston after five years, and the situation didn't change, either. He had 10 catches for 145 yards in 2022 with the Texans.

Injury issues plagued his career. He suffered a torn Achilles tendon four games into the 2020 season, his fourth, and won a Super Bowl ring despite being sidelined.