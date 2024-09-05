5 college football teams that could suffer double-digit losses in Week 2 ft. Western Michigan Broncos 

The 2024 college football season is officially in full swing as Week 2 is set to get underway this weekend. Week 1 largely went as expected with the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles being the only ranked team to lose to an unranked opponent – finding themselves in an 0-2 hole after losing their season opener in Week 0.

As is often the case in the early portion of the season, there will likely be multiple games that end in a blowout. Here's a closer look at five college football teams that could suffer a double-digit loss in Week 2.

5 college football teams that could suffer double-digit losses in Week 2

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1. Western Michigan Broncos

The Western Michigan Broncos got off to a slow start as they suffered a 28-14 Week 1 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers. They will face a much tougher Big Ten opponent in Week 2 as they travel to Columbus to take on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, who are coming off a 52-6 victory over the Akron Zips. Look for the home team to keep producing as they win by at least 10 points.

Trending

#2. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles suffered a 32-25 loss to the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders in Week 1. They will now visit the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, who are fresh off of a 34-3 blowout win over the then No. 14 Clemson Tigers. This one will likely get ugly fast and the Bulldogs could be ahead by double digits before the end of the first.

#3. Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders

The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders beat the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 32-25. They will now face the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels, who beat the Furman Paladins 76-0 in their opener. While it may not get that bad, the Rebels should win by at least 10.

#4. Northern Illinois Huskies

The Northern Illinois Huskies dismantled the Western Illinois Leathernecks in Week 1, winning 54-15. They will now face the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 2, who are coming off a 23-13 road win against the then No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies. Facing a much less challenging opponent at home, Notre Dame should have no problem on Saturday.

#5. Bowling Green Falcons

The Bowling Green Falcons beat the Fordham Rams 41-17 in Week 1. Their reward is a matchup with the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions, who beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 34-12 on the road in Week 1. Look for more of the same from the Nittany Lions this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!