Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, worth $5 million, is excited to witness the new era of the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons were the talk of the town after interviews with Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick for the coaching job. But after Harbaugh decided to join the Los Angeles Chargers, the Falcons stunned the football world by announcing the former Rams DC as their new coach, replacing Arthur Smith.

Sarkisian is excited to witness Raheem Morris' tenure with the Falcons. He shared a post on Instagram story commending Morris for his work ethic and calling him a great pick by the team.

"Well deserved!! Elite coach, great leader, awesome friend!!"

credits: Steve Sarkisian Instagram

The hiring of Raheem Morris has been a surprising one, considering the fact that the Falcons had two interviews with former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. But Morris has a decent coaching record himself. Before this new job, he served as the defensive coordinator for the LA Rams from 2021 to 2023.

He also served as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011 after serving as a defensive backs coach and DC for two years. Furthermore, Morris is a familiar face for the Falcons, as he has experience working with them as the assistant head coach and wide receiver coach from 2015 to 2019.

Steve Sarkisian is the only CFB coach who remains after reaching 2023 playoffs

The end of the 2023 season of college football has brought in a tsunami of changes.

Nick Saban retired, which led to former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer taking over at Alabama. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has also left to join the Los Angeles Chargers after winning the natty.

That leaves Steve Sarkisian as the only coach who remains with his team among the four playoff teams in 2023.

Despite being unable to qualify for the national championship finals, Sarkisian led the Longhorns to their first Big 12 championship since 2009. He will look to capitalize on the opportunity to win a natty in 2024 amid all the coaching changes going on in the CFB sphere.

