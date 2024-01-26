Steve Sarkasian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian backs former Texas star Bijan Robinson as Falcons QB bags Rookie of the Year finalist spot

Former Texas Longhorns star and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is grooving in his debut NFL season. He has earned a spot among the finalists for the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, backed Bijan Robinson's bid for the Rookie of the Year honor on Instagram. She reposted a picture from the Atlanta Falcons' Instagram account, expressing support for the former Texas standout.

Screenshot via Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Robinson has already established himself as a five-star running back throughout his three seasons at Texas. The finalists for the award include Jahmyr Gibbs (Lions), Puka Nacua (Rams), Sam LaPorta (Lions), and CJ Stroud (Texans).

Robinson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, led Arthur Smith's club with 976 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, and 58 receptions for 487 yards.

He’ll now be playing under new Falcons HC Raheem Morris, after the Falcons sacked Smith on January 8, 2024.

Also read: Falcons fans bid good riddance as franchise fires Arthur Smith - "Enjoy unemployment," "Bijan Robinson is free"

Bijan Robinson caused $25,000 fine for Arthur Smith

During Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season, the former Longhorns running back caused a $25,000 penalty for then-Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.

Robinson's stat line turned heads against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he had minimal involvement in the game, with just one carry for three yards and no rushing attempts or passing targets in the first half.

The issue arose when Robinson, reportedly feeling ill, was not included on the Falcons' injury report, a violation of the NFL's Personnel Injury Report Policy.

Expand Tweet

As a consequence, the NFL imposed a $75,000 fine on the Atlanta Falcons and a $25,000 penalty specifically on head coach Arthur Smith for the failure to report Robinson's condition.

Also read: Video of $5,000,000 worth former Texas RB Bijan Robinson's sweet gesture gets shoutout from Coach Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal: "Love this so much"