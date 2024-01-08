The Atlanta Falcons are cleaning house again.

Literally, in the early minutes of what has been deemed "Black Monday," multiple sources reported that the NFC South team was firing head coach Arthur Smith after three straight 7-10 campaigns. He joined in 2021 after ten seasons with the Tennessee Titans, where he served in various roles, including offensive coordinator, wherein he turned Derrick Henry into one of the most dominant rushers in the league.

In a statement, owner Arthur Blank said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We have profound respect for Coach Smith and appreciate all the hard work and dedication he has put into the Falcons over the last three years. He has been part of building a good culture in our football team, but the results on the field have not met our expectations."

Meanwhile, there was much jubilation from Falcons fans, who had chafed at Smith's mishandling of the likes of Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet