Bijan Robinson's gesture for a young fan has touched Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian. Loreal shared a video on social media of the Atlanta Falcons star making a kid’s Christmas wish come true. She also professed her love for the gesture.

“Love this so much,” Loreal wrote in her Instagram story.

Credit: Loreal Sarkisian IG

Robinson played catch with a young fan, fulfilling his wish for Christmas this year, according to the video shared by the Falcons. That makes the rookie running back no less than Santa, giving the boy a memory of a lifetime.

Robinson has established himself as one of the elite rookies this NFL season. The former Longhorns star has been a mainstay in the Falcons offense. Gestures like these would endear him more to the fanbase like it did with Loreal. The Falcons have struggled this season and are fighting to get a winning record.

Bijan Robinson: Fulfilling his NFL dream

Bijan Robinson has put up some decent numbers for a rookie playing in a team with a losing record. He has carried the ball 176 times for the Falcons, running for 801 yards, currently 13th best in the NFL. He has also scored four touchdowns for the team that hasn't been scoring much offensively this season.

The Falcons most recently fell to the Carolina Panthers 7-9, falling to a 6-8 overall record after Week 15. They are currently third in the NFC South, though just one win less than division leaders, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have a par record.

According to many reports, Robinson is among the favorites to win the NFL Rookie of the Year award this season. Maybe if he can manage to lead his team to the playoffs, it might help his cause in that regard.

