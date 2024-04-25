5 underrated prospects from Big Ten to watch out for in 2024 NFL Draft ft. Adisa Isaac

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin in just two days, as the Chicago Bears will be on time to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 25th. There has been plenty of focus on the players at the top of the draft boards, with Caleb Williams projected to be the first overall selection.

Top underrated prospects from Big Ten to watch out for in NFL Draft

#1: Adisa Isaac, Penn State Nittany Lions

Adisa Isaac is projected to be selected on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. The four-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class spent his entire six-year collegiate career with the Penn State Nittany Lions; however, he redshirted his true freshman season and missed 2021 due to injury.

He recorded 92 total tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

#2: Blake Corum, Michigan Wolverines

Blake Corum is another player projected to hear his name called on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, with some projections predicting he slips to Day 3.

The four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class spent his entire four-year career with the Michigan Wolverines.

He recorded 3,737 rushing yards and 58 touchdowns on 675 carries, while adding 56 receptions for 411 yards and three touchdowns. Corum also returned 18 kickoffs for 400 yards.

#3: Cade Stover, Ohio State Buckeyes

Cade Stover is projected to be Day 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class spent his entire five-year career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, playing both tight end and linebacker.

He finished his collegiate career with 1,058 receiving yards and ten touchdowns on 82 receptions. Stover also recorded 17 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

#4: Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State Buckeyes

Tommy Eichenberg projects to land in the middle rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. The four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class spent his entire five-year collegiate career as a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He recorded 268 total tackles, 21.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, five passes defended and one defensive touchdown.

#5: Braelon Allen, Wisconsin Badgers

Braelon Allen projects to fall to Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. The four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class spent his entire three-year collegiate career as a member of the Wisconsin Badgers.

He recorded 3,494 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns on 597 carries, while adding 49 receptions for 275 yards.