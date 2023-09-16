$50 million worth Deion Sanders receives a stylish belt buckle from Pat McAfee ahead of Week 3 nail-biter against Colorado State

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has been in the news lately as there seems to be a bit of a rivalry happening between him and Jay Norvell ahead of their matchup on Saturday night. However, Coach Prime was ready to be prepared for the game and attempt to get to 3-0 on the season.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show as the show was taking place in Boulder, Colorado ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown. During the appearance, Sanders was given an awesome-looking Buffalo belt buckle.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

This is a great gift and Deion Sanders also came out bearing gifts as he gave the commentators a pair of sunglasses in a subtle dig at Colorado State coach Jay Norvell. This will be an incredibly entertaining game on Saturday night and the media junkets will be interesting to keep an eye on.

How will Deion Sanders have his team play going into the Rocky Mountain Showdown?

Deion Sanders is an excellent coach but what is even more impactful is the fact he has an all-star coaching staff with him. Sanders is going to remain as high-profile and vocal, similarly to his playing days. With his son, Sheduer, dominating under center, it will be a massive chance to do well.

Deion Sanders responded to Colorado State coach Jay Norvell's comments about wearing a hat and sunglasses to the media with a YouTube video. He claimed that Norvell had made things personal with his comments. It is only fair to assume by making things personal that Coach Prime is going to run the score up early.

The current betting spread for this game is 24 points, meaning the sportsbooks are expecting this game already to have a difference of multiple touchdowns. This might not have been the best decision for Norvell as last week, Shedeur Sanders took it personal by Nebraska huddling on the 50-yard line before the game and claiming disrespect to hype himself up.

This Colorado Buffaloes team is the 18th-ranked program in the nation while the Colorado State Rams are not ranked heading into this Week 3 matchup. The Rams giving them Buffaloes any bulletin board material did not make sense for Norvell to even open his mouth. Colorado has dominated the all-time season series and won five consecutive games as this was the only win the Buffaloes had last year.

This game is going to be great to watch and the only question is how many points can the Buffaloes score.