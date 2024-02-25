Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel does not shy away when it comes to heaping praise on Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Manziel was a star during his collegiate days. He quickly became a human highlight reel and had a successful time with the Aggies on the field while also winning the Heisman Trophy as a freshman. While Manziel may be retired from the game now, he still has a soft corner in his heart when it comes to Deion Sanders.

During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's 'Club Shay Shay' Podcast, Johnny Manziel was questioned by Sharpe if he would consider playing for Deion Sanders considering the possibility that he was still a recruit in the modern game.

Manziel immediately responded by stating that he would gladly play for Coach Prime because he has excellent leadership skills and knows how to lead his players on the field.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Without a doubt. Me and him, being Texas guys we've had a great relationship for years, Manziel said.

"And I think, looking back on our relationship now, he knew something special in me to the point where he interjected my life at times or sent me a message or really showed me love that he didn't have to.

"If I was college kid looking now, I would say Texas A&M is the best school in the country. That's a given. But number two, I would play for a man, for a guy who's a leader of men, a guy who carries himself the way that Prime does."

Johnny Manziel further doubled down on his statement with another perspective when he said that if he was the father of a son who would be starting his college career, then he would still decide to send him to play under the care and guidance of Deion Sanders.

"Looking at it from a different perspective, if I was a father and my son was looking to go play for a coach, I would absolutely, without a doubt, unequivocally send him to Coach Prime," he added.

Also Read: We asked AI to predict who will be on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25 (& the results are eyebrow-raising) feat. Shedeur Sanders and more

Deion Sanders' new journey with Colorado in the Big 12

In his debut campaign with the Buffs, Coach Prime was successful in leading them to a 4-8 overall campaign. It was also their final season as members of the Pac-12 conference, as the Buffaloes will now play in Big 12 in the upcoming season.

Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders has a lot to prove in Boulder. His sons, QB Shedeur and safety Shilo are also returning for another season with the Buffs.

Read More: “What are you wearing” - $50 million worth Deion Sanders subtly roasts Travis Hunter on dressing sense and fishing