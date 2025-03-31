$54 million richer Coach Prime flaunts his wealth to Shedeur & Deion Sanders Jr. after bagging massive contract

Deion Sanders, AKA Coach Prime, agreed to a contract extension with Colorado that will pay him $54 million over five years. Having rebuilt the Buffaloes's program from the ground up since his arrival and leading them to a 9-4 finish in 2024, it is no surprise that Coach Prime is openly celebrating his new deal.

In a video uploaded on Deion Sanders Jr.'s "Well Off Media" YouTube channel on Monday, Deion Sanders briefly interjected in a conversation between his sons Bucky AKA Deion Sanders Jr., Shedeur and Gillie Da Kid about how many cars Shedeur owns. Shedeur said he has five, and his father confirmed that.

Shedeur Sanders laughed at his father's assurance, pointing out that Coach Prime had just gotten paid.

"Y'all act like this just start happening," Coach Prime said. (0:30)

Deion Sanders has an extensive car collection, based on what Shedeur said.

"He gets a new cars every, like, two months, for real," Shedeur said.

Buffzone's Brian Howell had the exact details of Sanders's new deal with Colorado. He reported that he would make a base salary of $10 million in the next two seasons, $11 million in the two after that, and $12 million in 2029, the final year of the pact.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado," Sanders said in a statement released by Colorado Buffaloes. "We've just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It's not just about football; it's about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I'm committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field."

Did Coach Prime have any other options?

Deion Sanders was linked to the Dallas Cowboys head coaching vacancy earlier this off-season, a position that Brian Schottenheimer instead filled. Analysts wondered whether there was another team he would've considered taking over in Tennessee, which owns the No. 1 pick in April's 2025 NFL draft.

Insider Ari Meirov talked with an undisclosed person within the NFL about Coach Prime's current thinking.

"He basically told me, with the Titans having the No. 1 overall pick, maybe they should consider cleaning house, which they're not," Meirov said in January on The 33rd Team podcast "NFL Spotlight with Ari Meirov." "But, if they were, I think Deion Sanders would've been interested in this job and taking that with Shedeur Sanders and having him with the No. 1 overall pick.

"It won't happen ... but if they were to fire the head coach, and they would've had a full reset, I think Deion would've been interested in that job and coaching his son there."

However, Deion Sanders has a new mission in Boulder, with Shedeur and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter heading to the professional ranks. Coach Prime will look to groom Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter or highly-touted freshman Julian Lewis for the quarterback positions in the upcoming season and foster their ambition to lead the Buffaloes to reach new heights.

