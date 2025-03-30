$54 million richer Deion Sanders cracks up over son Bucky's hilarious attempt to get his blessing

Deion Sanders built a successful career for himself in the NFL. After winning two Super Bowls and hanging up his cleats, he shifted his focus to coaching. The past two seasons, Coach Prime has been the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes and helped them come a long way from their 1-11 2022 campaign.

He also helped them to a 9-4 campaign and their first bowl appearance since 2020 during the 2024 season. Because of his contributions, the program decided to offer Deion Sanders a new extension. He signed a four-year deal worth $54 million, keeping him in Boulder through 2029.

After the news of his multi-million-dollar extension was made public, Coach Prime's eldest son, Bucky, took to social media to make a hilarious comment. He joked about how his father should share a piece of the pie he just earned with his children:

"I know my dawg gone show me some love.. he wouldn't just keep this all for himself."

Deion Sanders shared the comment on his Instagram with the following caption:

"I just prayed about a blessing too..I see God is using you to bless me."

In the comments, Coach Prime said that he was left in stitches with Bucky's attempt to get him to share his wealth.

"This is flat out hilarious! He really said this tho," Coach Prime wrote.

Deion Sanders' IG post

With his new contract, Coach Prime becomes one of the highest-paid coaches in the Big 12. Apart from his children, Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion and Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham also congratulated him on getting paid big time.

NFL analyst believes Deion Sanders' contract extension impacts Shedeur's draft stock

Shedeur Sanders is projected by most as a top-three prospect in this year's draft. He played a key role as the starting quarterback for the Buffs under his dad for the past two seasons.

On "First Things First," analyst Nick Wright talked about the impact of Coach Prime's contract extension on his son's draft stock. He stated that it benefits the quarterback's case, and it will give teams more confidence about drafting him. This is because it eliminates having to worry about losing their job to Deion Sanders.

"I also think it's good for Shedeur," Wright said. "I think if there were teams who were worried, can our coach handle the spectre of Deion or coaches who were worried, 'Man, if I advocate for Shedeur, could Deion swoop in?'

"It doesn't make that zero percent, but it certainly makes it less likely. I also think it validates that there was real steak to all this sizzle that he's done at Colorado."

The upcoming season will be Coach Prime's first campaign without Shedeur and Shilo by his side. It will be interesting to see if he can lead the Buffs to a Big 12 title and potentially compete in the playoffs.

