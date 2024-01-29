$549,000 NIL-valued Joe Milton shows off yellow Louis Vuitton bag worth $6,210 during CFB offseason

Joe Milton finally got a productive season for the Tennessee Volunteers in 2023. The quarterback spent most of his time on the bench in Michigan and decided to enter the transfer portal at the end of the 2021 season. He needed the playing time before declaring for the NFL draft but had to wait another season to complete a full year as a starter.

With time in hand before the 2024 NFL draft declaration process, Milton decided to show off some of his luxury possessions on social media. He shared photos of his Louis Vuitton bag and matching trousers on Instagram and left a message for all his fans.

Here is what the former Tennessee Volunteers QB wrote in his Instagram story while showing off his $6,210 neon yellow Louis Vuitton bag:

“Good morning everyone. Stay blessed.”

It was a Neon Yellow-Blue Monogram Playground Keepall Bandouliere bag.

Joe Milton features his Louis Vuitton bag in his Instagram story.

The $549,000 NIL-worth star had to be patient to showcase his talent. Fans noticed him only after he came into Knoxville, as he won the MVP award for the 2022 Orange Bowl, leading the Volunteers to silverware. But it wasn't until the 2023 season that he became the leader he is today.

A look at the 2023 college football season for Joe Milton

Joe Milton was named the starter for Tennessee before the start of the season and retained his position for the entirety of the year. He appeared in all 12 regular season games for the team, throwing for 2,813 passing yards with 229 completed passes. He threw 20 touchdown passes and threw five picks in 354 attempts. But that's not all. He can scramble as well.

Milton had 78 ball carries in the season, gaining 299 yards on foot. The QB also scored seven rushing touchdowns, enough to keep the opposing defenses on their toes to stop a potential QB rush. The Volunteers finished the regular season with an 8-4 overall record and made it to the Citrus Bowl.

The senior QB decided to give the Bowl game a skip and declare for the 2024 NFL draft. He might be a day-three pick in Detroit and even go as an undrafted free agent. But where will Milton play in the NFL?

