$6.6 NIL-valued Arch Manning partners with multi-billion dollar giant as he gears up for post Quinn Ewers era at Texas

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning just secured another major NIL deal, teaming up with energy drink giant Red Bull. The 19-year-old will be front and center in Austin, Texas, in the 2025 college football season as he takes over from Quinn Ewers.

Manning, still to make a mark in the college football landscape, continues to build his brand, already boasting an NIL valuation of $6.6 million (as per On3). On Thursday, Red Bull confirmed the partnership on Instagram, posting:

“target locked, wiiings secured @archmanning.”

Apart from this freshly minted partnership, the Texas QB has high-profile deals with Panini America and EA Sports, where he promotes a video game featuring his likeness. His presence across social media, boasting 415K followers across Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, and surely his last name carrying NFL royalty status, helps a lot.

College football insiders discuss Arch Manning era at Texas

The Longhorns are stepping into a new era, with Manning in the spotlight. Former QB1 Quinn Ewers will try his luck in April's NFL draft, leaving the five-star recruit as the face of Steve Sarkisian’s offense.

College football insiders believe this transition could define Sarkisian’s legacy, especially with Texas aiming for a national championship. Veteran journalist Paul Finebaum is already placing his bets. Speaking on "McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning," Finebaum predicted that Sarkisian would be the next coach to secure his first national title.

“I think he’s probably set up the best of any of those who don’t have a title,” Finebaum said.

But for Manning to thrive, Sarkisian needs to get the offensive line in order. Yahoo Sports' Pat Forde also had the same line of thought as Finebaum. He believes the Longhorns must "rebuild their offensive line" to maximize Manning’s potential.

“Any quarterback can look suboptimal behind a bad offensive line,” Forde said, though he expects Manning to be "one of the best quarterbacks in the country."

Manning's 2024 stats—939 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 108 rushing yards—have shown flashes of elite play. Now, it's time to prove he can return Texas to college football glory.

