  $60 million man Deion Sanders breaks silence on son Shilo Sanders being cut by Buccaneers over viral punch incident

$60 million man Deion Sanders breaks silence on son Shilo Sanders being cut by Buccaneers over viral punch incident

By Arnold
Modified Aug 26, 2025 20:14 GMT
Deion Sanders breaks silence on son Shilo Sanders being cut by Buccaneers over viral punch incident - Source: Getty

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has broken his silence after his son Shilo Sanders was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Notably, Shilo was cut only a day after being ejected for taking a swipe at Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson during Tampa Bay's final preseason game.

However, it appears that Deion, who is worth $60 million according to CelebrityNetWorth, is unfazed about Shilo not making the Buccaneers' 53-man roster for the 2025 season.

"So, Shilo’s a man of many talents," Deion said at a press conference on Tuesday. "I don’t know if you guys know, he’s a man of many talents, and he’s gonna be straight. All the Sanders are gonna be straight, with him without football. You better believe that.
"I take care of mine, and I always have. And y’all know what I mean. You better believe that.”
Deion has five children. Shilo is the eldest son of Sanders and his second ex-wife, Pilar.

The Buccaneers signed Shilo as an undrafted free agent. However, the safety wasn't able to make a strong impression on the team during the preseason.

However, Deion's youngest son, Shedeur Sanders, was included in the Cleveland Browns' 53-man roster for the 2025 season. The rookie quarterback is expected to serve as one of the backups for veteran QB Joe Flacco.

Deion Sanders' Colorado will commence 2025 season against Georgia Tech

NCAA Football: Colorado HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders' Colorado will open its 2025 season against Georgia Tech on Friday. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET from Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Sanders has compiled a 13-12 record over two years at CU. However, his team was recognized as one of the most improved programs last season after posting a 9-4 record.

It will be interesting to see if Sanders can lead Colorado to double-digit wins in the 2025 season. The Buffs confirmed that Kaidon Salter will be their starting QB for the upcoming season.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

