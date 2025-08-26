$60 million man Deion Sanders breaks silence on son Shilo Sanders being cut by Buccaneers over viral punch incident

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has broken his silence after his son Shilo Sanders was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Notably, Shilo was cut only a day after being ejected for taking a swipe at Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson during Tampa Bay's final preseason game. However, it appears that Deion, who is worth $60 million according to CelebrityNetWorth, is unfazed about Shilo not making the Buccaneers' 53-man roster for the 2025 season. &quot;So, Shilo’s a man of many talents,&quot; Deion said at a press conference on Tuesday. &quot;I don’t know if you guys know, he’s a man of many talents, and he’s gonna be straight. All the Sanders are gonna be straight, with him without football. You better believe that. &quot;I take care of mine, and I always have. And y’all know what I mean. You better believe that.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDeion has five children. Shilo is the eldest son of Sanders and his second ex-wife, Pilar. The Buccaneers signed Shilo as an undrafted free agent. However, the safety wasn't able to make a strong impression on the team during the preseason. However, Deion's youngest son, Shedeur Sanders, was included in the Cleveland Browns' 53-man roster for the 2025 season. The rookie quarterback is expected to serve as one of the backups for veteran QB Joe Flacco. Deion Sanders' Colorado will commence 2025 season against Georgia TechNCAA Football: Colorado HC Deion Sanders - Source: ImagnDeion Sanders' Colorado will open its 2025 season against Georgia Tech on Friday. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET from Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Sanders has compiled a 13-12 record over two years at CU. However, his team was recognized as one of the most improved programs last season after posting a 9-4 record. It will be interesting to see if Sanders can lead Colorado to double-digit wins in the 2025 season. The Buffs confirmed that Kaidon Salter will be their starting QB for the upcoming season.