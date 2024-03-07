"$600 is not nearly enough for him”: Former Alabama QB Greg McElroy lauds Arch Manning's opting out of EA Sports College Football 25

Arch Manning has reportedly opted out of the EA Sports College Football 25. Over 10,000 student-athletes decided to be included in the video game. Players are set to receive $600 and a free copy of the game for participation.

However, the Texas Longhorns quarterback opted out to focus on football, as per Anwar Richardson.

This news was met with mixed reactions from fans; some supported his reasoning behind not participating in the game, and others did not.

ESPN's Greg McElroy, who was the former quarterback of the Alabama Crimson Tide, was supportive of Arch Manning's decision and expressed his thoughts on the "Always College Football Podcast."

"I think Arch is actually one of those guys where the $600 is not nearly enough for him," McElroy said. "He doesn't need it, he doesn't want it, and I don't think that is something that is necessarily an indicator of Arch trying to drive for a higher price point."

Additionally, McElroy appreciated him for putting football first and trying to be a better player instead of engaging in something that could distract him.

"Arch cares about focusing on the game itself because that's all he's done up to this point," McElroy said.

"So I think Arch is just focused on trying to be the best player he can become, and anything that could potentially divert attention away from that is something he is just not interested in. I applaud him for that."

Last season, Arch Manning played two games as a freshman and completed 2-of-5 attempts for 30 passing yards. Many expected him to become the starting QB of the team. However, Quinn Ewers announced his decision to return for his senior season.

Will Arch Manning transfer out of Texas?

Since Ewers is returning to the game, many people have speculated whether Manning could move out of Texas. The quarterback appears to be at a crossroads in his career with the Texas Longhorns, as he may not play as the starting quarterback in 2024.

Therefore, there is a considerable possibility that he would like to transfer. Despite the discourse, his uncle, Eli Manning, believes that he should stay in Texas.

“He picked Texas because that’s where he wants to be. That’s where he wants to play football," Manning said. "He likes coach (Steve) Sarkisian and his offense and what they’re doing. He knew last year that he was going to go, he was going to redshirt and get some playing time."

“Obviously, I think the plan was (Quinn) Ewers would maybe go in the NFL, but he’s there. It’s another year for Arch to mature, learn the offense, get bigger and stronger in the weight room, and always be prepared to play. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Do you think Arch Manning will enter the transfer portal? Let us know in the comments.