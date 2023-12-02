7 best Georgia vs Alabama rivalry memes that are cracking up the internet ahead of SEC Championship encounter

Alabama will face Georgia today in the SEC championship game, and the internet is running wild with memes about it. There will be pressure on both teams as the game has playoff implications.

The Crimson Tide are coming off an 11-1 season that started in a wobbly manner but went from strength to strength after a Week 4 win over Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels (24-10). Their sole defeat of the regular season came in Week 2 when the Texas Longhorns got the better of Nick Saban's side at home (34-24).

The Bulldogs stood tall with a 12-0 record, which saw the back-to-back national champions (2021 and 2022) stay on top of the AP Poll all through the regular season. There are some fringe opinions that Kirby Smart's team is not as strong as in the past, and that the SEC championship will be their trial by fire.

SEC Championship: Top 7 Georgia vs Alabama memes

#1 Southern excitement

Fans are way too excited about the SEC championship game today:

#2 Alabama's time to slay giants?

'Bama woke up willing to slay Bulldogs:

#3 Georgia's secret weapon

Bulldogs fans feel Javon Bullard will stop the Crimson Tide:

#4 A Dawgs Christmas Wish

The happiest time of the year is upon us, and a fan has a very specific wish:

#5 Jalen Milroe: Heisman winner?

Fans are making fun of the Alabama QB's reaction to winning the Iron Bowl last week:

#6 How about no one wins the SEC championship?

The Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide are both despised by all other SEC schools, and it shows:

#7 Mission Impossible: Crush Nick Saban

Bulldogs fans are having a go at Nick Saban:

Think you can add to the list? Sound off in the comments section.