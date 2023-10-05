$720,000 NIL-valued Kool-Aid McKinstry casually shows off his $50,000 jewelry at Alabama practice in style [WATCH]

Kool-Aid McKinstry, a junior cornerback and return specialist, recently wore $50,000 of jewelry at an Alabama Crimson Tide practice.

An Instagram post showed McKinstry wearing an attention-grabbing pendant fashioned in the shape of the No. 1. Additionally, he wore a dazzling bracelet, and both pieces were embedded with sparkling stones. The post was captioned:

"💎💎💎💎💎💎🥶 @koolaid.glizxzy is on a different level."

Kool-Aid McKinstry: NIL deal and net worth

Ga'Quincy "Kool-Aid" McKinstry, who turned down offers from Auburn and LSU as a five-star recruit, boasts one of the most impressive NIL portfolios valued at $720,000, according to On3. He landed collaborations with Bojangles in 2021, Candy Digital in 2022 and Beats by Dre this year among other significant grabs.

Holding one of the most stylish names in the college football scene which matches his naturally pleasing personality, the 21-year-old's casual style and breezy attitude resonates with his endearing smile and, thus, his nickname. He has 119,000 followers on Instagram and 31,000 on TikTok.

Kool-Aid McKinstry adorning the No.1 pendant during a news conference

Mckinstry's performances in 2023 season

In the 2023 season, Kool-Aid McKinstry, a premier cornerback for the Alabama Crimson Tide, displayed his versatility. He has broken up three passes and made 12 tackles, including one for a loss, on defense. As a return specialist, he secured seven punts for 59 yards, with a long gain of 33 yards under Nick Saban.

McKinstry's performances earned him recognition on watch lists for prestigious awards like the Bedranik, Lott, Nagurski and Thorpe. He also earned All-American status from various outlets such as the Associated Press, CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus and Walter Camp last season.

Additionally, he was named a second-teamer by PFF in the return specialist category. Kool-Aid Mckinstry received accolades from the UA coaching staff, being named a special teams player of the week for his performance against Ole Miss.