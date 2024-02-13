Former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and his longtime girlfriend, Rose Nowell, have been taking in several NBA games and were present for the Dallas Mavericks' 146-111 win against the OKC Thunder on Saturday.

The couple was at another NBA game on Monday night when the Mavs beat the Washington Wizards 112-104.

Bowers, with an On3 NIL valuation of $742,000, was pictured in his girlfriend's Instagram stories sharing their fun-filled day that included dinner after the game.

She captioned her post:

"Fun weekend seeing @brockbowers and the @dallasmavs."

Brock Bowers tumbles down the draft pecking order

At the end of last season, it was widely accepted in college football circles that Brock Bowers would be a top-ten pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

It seems he is tumbling down the draft pecking order, with ESPN analyst Matt Miller having him picked No. 14 overall.

"The Saints miss out on the quarterbacks and top wide receivers in this scenario, but they land a legitimate top-10 talent in Bowers," Miller wrote. "Built in the mold of George Kittle or Sam LaPorta, Bowers had 56 catches and six scores in 2023, and he left college with 26 career receiving touchdowns to go along with five rushing scores.

"The 6-foot-4 240-pounder shows great strength when asked to block, but his real value is as a middle-of-the-field receiver, where he can post up safeties and run past linebackers."

On a recent episode of "Chargers Unleashed Podcast," Bowers addressed the mock drafts that have him being picked No. 5 by the LA Chargers under new coach Jim Harbaugh.

"That would be awesome," Bowers said. "I feel like it would be a great fit playing for coach [Jim] Harbaugh and Justin Herbert. I feel like I bring kind of another weapon to the game in the middle of the field, in the flat, kind of just everywhere they need me."

During a "PFT Live" radio show, Brock Bowers finally confessed where he would really like to play after the draft:

“I’d be alright going to the Tennessee Titans. I liked it down in the Georgia, Tennessee area. That was cool, that would be a cool spot to be.”

While quarterbacks and wide receivers are generally more valued during NFL drafts, Brock Bowers has proven that he would be of great value to any team after being a cornerstone of the dominant Georgia Bulldogs team.