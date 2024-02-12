Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers is considered one of college football's best prospects and is widely expected to be picked in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Rose Nowell, Bower's girlfriend, accompanied him to the Dallas Mavericks' 146-111 blowout win over the OKC Thunder on Saturday.

Nowell posted a video on her Instagram stories from the game with the caption:

"Go Mavs!"

Brock Bowers and the NFL draft

Brock Bowers was one of the Georgia Bulldogs' most important players during their reign as two-time national champions and college football top dogs.

Even after losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Southeastern Conference championship game, the tight end is still considered one of the 2024 NFL draft's top prospects.

During a "PFT Live" appearance, Bowers revealed his preferred destination in the NFL:

“I’d be alright going to the Tennessee Titans. I liked it down in the Georgia, Tennessee area. That was cool, that would be a cool spot to be.”

In several mock drafts, Bowers is projected to end up playing for Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers, and in a recent interview with Sports Seriously’s Mackenzie Salmon, he spoke about the possibility.

"Yeah, that’d be sweet," Bowers said. "I mean, I met him during the college recruiting process when I visited Michigan and I talked to him a little bit there. So, yeah, I like him."

SNY analyst Connor Hughes had a different destination in mind for Brock Bowers in a mailbag article.

“I could see this happening,” Hughes wrote. “The Jets (New York) need someone to take the attention away from Garrett Wilson. There’s no reason a creative offensive mind couldn’t figure out a way to use the tight end position as that player.

"Travis Kelce did it for Tyreek Hill. George Kittle does it for Deebo Samuel. Rob Gronkowski was that player for No. 1 guy for the Patriots for years.”

When Bowers was asked how we would sell himself to NFL teams during predraft interviews, he had a simple answer.

"I’d just say I’m a low-risk guy," Bowers said. "I mean, I am just going to come there work hard and do whatever they say and show up on time and do everything right."

Wherever he ends up, his college career will have made NFL executives sit up and take notice of Brock Bowers when the 2024 NFL draft rolls around.

